By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Sunday, insisted that the First Minister of Finance and founder of the Central Bank, CBN, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, should be on one of new naira notes to be redesigned by the CBN.

IMG, in a statement by its coordinator, Mr Joseph Evah, stated that the non-recognition of late Okotie-Eboh’s achievements as one of the founding fathers by successive governments is unjust and unacceptable.

Evah, a former Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress, INC, said: “The contributions of Chief Okotie-Eboh to Nigeria’s greatness are some of the landmark achievements that can never be erased in our country’s history.

The people of Niger Delta collectively made this demand during the 50th anniversary of Chief Okotie-Eboh’s death.

“We, the people of Niger Delta, demanded that, as the founder of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, NSPMC, the Headquarters of CBN or NSPMC should be named after him like the Headquarters of the NYSC named after its founder, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) among several other examples in the country where their founders were honoured with the headquarters named after them.

“We also demand that the face or image of the first Minister of Finance should reflect on the nation’s currency note.

“We are today re-echoing the same demands with pride as another attempt to print new currency notes is in the pipeline. Chief Okotie-Eboh, who gave Nigeria first class leadership, deserved the honour without further delay.

“The Niger Delta further reminded the nation that it was Chief Okotie-Eboh’s economic wisdom that structured development plans in pre-independence and post-Independence Nigeria that helped the country survive the civil war and beyond.

“We are also using this opportunity to appeal to state governments in our region, the South-South, to honour statesmen from their homeland like other geopolitical zones working hard to immortalise heros from their states as references point for future generations.

“The contributions of the Itsekiri leader and pride of Niger-Delta to Nigeria’s greatness are some of the landmark achievements.”

