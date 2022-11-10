.

Multi-talented musician, DJ & philanthropist, Florence “Cuppy” Otedola turns 30 today! This comes a week after her billionaire father, Femi Otedola set sail on the world’s largest yacht to celebrate his 60th birthday. Marking 2 weeks of celebration for the Otedola family, Cuppy has managed to achieve some great feats before reaching this landmark age.

Already a household name, Cuppy has become famous for her music career starting out as a DJ, before moving into performing & songwriting. She has made hits and chart-topping singles with artists like Tekno, Rema, Fireboy DML, Teni, Sarkodie, Skuki, Zlatan & many more. Her debut album “Original Copy” was undeniably one of the biggest projects of the year 2020, officially breaking her into the mainstream as one of Nigeria’s best music talents.

Since then, Cuppy has focused on her charity work with the Cuppy Foundation, where she looks to cater to the most vulnerable children and young Nigerians. The Cuppy Foundation’s partnership with Save The Children UK has been delivering some much-needed aid to several charities across Nigeria since 2021. Cuppy also decided to go back to school when she announced she was accepted to Oxford University for a Master’s Program in African Studies last year, and in September she shared that after a tough and grilling year at the prestigious institution she had been awarded an MSc Degree from Oxford.

They say life begins at 30, and considering all the great and amazing things that Cuppy has done for herself and for as many people that she has been able to reach, one would look at this next phase of her life with much optimism and belief that there is much more good to come. Cuppy spent her special day at her Pink Penthouse with her dogs Dudu & Funfun, preferring to spend the day reflecting on herself & her future plans.

Fans & well-wishers continue to shower the Afrobeats Princess with a lot of love on her special day & we would also like to say “Happy birthday Cuppy!”.

