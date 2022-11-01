By Henry Umoru

THE opposition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Tiesday expressed sadness over the death of Elder Statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi, and Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of international musician, Davido.

The opposition parties in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the CUPP said that President Muhammadu Buhari would have honoured the first Aviation Minister’s request of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Nnamdi Kanu.

“The opposition parties said they are grieving over Amaechi who died on Nov, 1 at the age 93 years, and Ifeanyi Adeleke who drowned on Monday, October 31st at the young age of 3.

“Sending their condolences to the late Mbazuluike family, CUPP described the former minister as a patriot, a nationalist, unifier who served the nation purposefully, and lived a life worthy of emulation.

“CUPP said that Mbazulike’s death was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state but also a great loss to Ndigbo and the Nation at large.

“The opposition while recalling that Amaechi led some southeast leaders to Aso Rock earlier this year to make case for the detained proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari would have honoured his last request by granting his wish for Kanu’s release.

“For the Adeleke’s, Opposition Coalition CUPP said it’s very painful for any parent to lose their child.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of Davidos son, Ifeanyi. Our condolence goes to Davido, and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We also commiserate with the Government and people of Anambra, and Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss, praying to God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.”

