Davido and Ebiola Badmus

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, popular as Davido turned 30 today, November 20.

Although Davido is quiet, obviously still mourning his late son, his workers, friends, and fans have flooded social media with tribute to him and offered prayers, too.

Isreal DMW, Obi Cabana, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Cubana Chief Priest and many more all sent their best wishes to Davido, and many people showered the artiste with kind words.

Isreal DMW posted on his Instagram saying, “Happy 30th birthday Sir. The Lord would continue to be ur strength, Amen.

Eniola Badmus wrote: “Happy brithday to the strongest !!!.”

“Continue to live long Oriade @davido.

“God got you and i dey with you for life.”

Obi cubana on his Instagram page wrote: “Dear Youth!!

“Today let’s wish OBO a happy 30th birthday.

“Let’s pray that his infectious smile returns immediately.

“Let’s pray that God restores all he has lost and add plenty more to him.

“OBO is a happy soul, he doesn’t deserve anything less than pure love and happiness!

“Happy birthday King @davido.”

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Happy 30th birthday [email protected] May you continue to rise against all odds, may God renew your strength, you will soar on wings like eagles; you will run and not grow weary, you will walk and not he faint.

“Jesus is your hope, He will feel your heart with unending joy & gladness…stay blessed champ.

Cubana Chief Priest wrote, “Happy Birthday bestie mi, on this 30th floor you shall know no sorrow all you shall feel is peace, love, joy & prosperity.

“God has sworn to bless, protect, guide & wipe your sorrow. I love you so much bestie mi.

