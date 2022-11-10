By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Paradigm Initiative, Gatefield, and a consortium of like minded civil society organizations, including over 200 activists, on Tuesday, expressed their support for the representation and passage of the revised Digital Rights and Freedom Bill.

In a statement jointly signed by Gatefield, Senior Associate Advocacy and Engagement, Edozie Chukwuma, and Paradigm Initiative, Program Officer, Anglophone West Africa, Khadijah El-Usman, said the digital right if passed would ensure: online privacy, anonymity, freedom of expression and opinion online, freedom of information online, among others.

They, however, noted that some of the provisions are novel, while some were already contained in existing legislative instruments that govern specific issues such as communications, fundamental rights, financial institutions, data protection and privacy, consumer protection and other sectors.

They said that with the country’s 2023 general election gradually approaching, there is a need to uphold digital rights by safeguarding the rights to freedom of expression, association online, and sharing information online and privacy of Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “The online civic space serves as a refuge for citizens, including marginalized groups, to raise their voices and influence change. In contrast, digital media serves as an effective tool to raise awareness on critical socio-political issues. The rise of internet usage in Nigeria has increased online civic space engagement, advocacy, and mobilization.

“It has also increased reliance on digital journalism, democratizing the flow of information traditionally controlled by newspapers, magazines, radio, and television companies. However, using the internet comes with unique challenges and emerging issues.

“The use, access and understanding of technology is constantly evolving, in the process creating a gap which the Digital Rights and Freedoms Bill of 2019 attempts to fill. Some of these include citizens’ data protection, freedom of expression online, internet governance, regulation, shutdowns, online privacy, and surveillance.

“The Bill is a bold attempt to legislate on digital rights, such as the right to online privacy, anonymity, freedom of expression and opinion online, freedom of information online, right to peaceful assembly and association online, freedom to learn, protection of privacy of students online, right to create public knowledge, e-governance and financial transparency.

“The guarantee of these rights will provide a safe and thriving digital space. Besides, the bill also covers unique concepts like recognition of digital assets and its inheritability; internet censorship; prohibition of hate speech; content blocking, filtering and moderation; broadband and internet access; intellectual property in public work; and protection of people with disabilities.

“However, most of those legislative instruments are not all encompassing to specifically address the uniqueness of the digital space.

Nigeria is currently a signatory to the United Nations (UN) resolution, instituted in 2016 which affirms that offline civil, political, economic, and social rights must also be protected online.

“With Nigeria’s 2023 election in view, upholding digital rights by safeguarding the rights to freedom of expression, association online, and sharing information online and privacy has become an issue of political and electoral interest.

“Paradigm Initiative and Gatefield, alongside over 200 activists who are signatories to the Digital rights petition, are calling on the policymakers to support the representation and the eventual passage of the bill of the revised DRFB at the National Assembly.

“Digital Rights are Human Rights and to that end, we call on stakeholders, policymakers, governments, academia, businesses, and the general public to take a special interest in this bill, be intentional in sensitizing the masses and cautiously consider measures to ensure that the bill becomes an act.

We urge legislators and the President to pass this progressive law that reflects the times we currently are living in.”

