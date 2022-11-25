By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS young people, including People With Disabilities, PWDs, remain cardinal stakeholders in national peace and development, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Youth Hub Africa, has tasked the Federal, State, Local Governments development partners and others to give top priority to full implementation of National Youth Policy, NYP.

The executive Director, Youth Hub Africa, Rotimi Olawale, who spoke during a stakeholders’ engagement on the implementation of the National Youth Policy, in Abuja, said full implementation of the NYP would ensure needed development in the country.

The event was also aimed at reviewing the progress made toward implementing the youth policy, identify key gaps, and get feedback from stakeholders on the level of progress made since 2019.

According to Olawale, in our own assessment, there have been areas of the policy that have been implemented and there are very specific areas of policy that have not been implemented. And so, I would say that the evidence shows that there’s mixed reaction to the way the national youth policy has been implemented.

“I will say that there are also emerging trends which could not have been predicted at the time the policy was made. As we all know, there’s what is called ‘japa’ syndrome, where young people are living Nigeria in droves close in search for greener pastures abroad. It’s also something that we need to look at— what is the policy response from the government to that, especially in the health sector, and in the technology sector. I was reading in the news, when the medical director of PCH said there were over 500 or over a thousand healthcare professionals this year alone.

“So, we would feel the impact at some point if all these young, able people, professionals, who were meant to contribute critically to the Health sector in Nigeria are leaving for greener pastures”, he added.

He stated further that YouthHubAfrica, including other CSOs, would intensify efforts in ensuring that the Federal Government, FG, and other stakeholders give top priority to the implementation of the NYP.

“We will continue to put pressure on the government to find out what will be their policy response in ensuring that while we build enough critical mass, we make Nigeria attractive for young people to stay. We take out the underlying factors that discourage people from staying, insecurity is one of it, unemployment is one of it and so that’s why we’re having this conversation”, he said.

On his part, a representative of the Inclusive Friends Association, IFA, Molly Joshua, argued that from the last review of the NYP in 2019, the PWDs have, on and on, been relegated.

“There is one thing the committee of friends with disabilities believe that there is nothing for us without us, and by that we understand that there is a huge gap in Nigeria, particularly in the inclusion of people with disabilities and that is because the government has not really prioritized persons with disabilities. In as much as there is a Disability Act which the implementation is very low at minimal level right now and we also understand that there is a gap within the community of persons with disabilities.

“So, inclusive friends with disabilities over the years have been building the capacity of persons with disabilities to be part of the process so that their will be that saying that nothing for us is without us will begin to manifest.

“Over the years we have been trying to build the capacity of young persons with disabilities which also talks about the strategy number 3 of the youth agenda which also talked about building the capacity of youths to participate and to be part of those on the decision table. So, now, we have about seven young persons with disabilities running for different political positions in Nigeria”, he said.

While bemoaning the level of implementation of NYP, he said: “I would say no. If at all it has been implemented, I will rate them three out of 10 because in Nigeria, we have these policies, laws and acts but they are all paper documents.”

