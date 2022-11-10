…says’ll boost WASH system in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ Initiative, Wednesday, hailed the Federal Government through Federal Ministry of Water Resources over hosting of the forthcoming World Toilet Summit on November 18-19, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade John Friday, where the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, was commended for accepting to host the entire world during the Summit in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “We in Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ, Initiative is glad to see Nigeria host the 2022 World Toilet Summit edition.

“Our delight is not farfetched because the issue of Water Hygiene and Sanitation, WASH, is very pertinent at this point our nation is grappling with non-communicable and communicable diseases traceable to poor sanitation and hygiene practices, especially in our rural areas where most communities have been abandoned in terms of environmental health care service delivery.

“Over 80 per cent of Nigerians reside at the grassroots and many of them don’t have access to WASH facilities and services. This has led to outbreaks of cholera, dysentery, typhoid, malaria, tuberculosis, and others.

“We strongly believe after a successful hosting of the World Toilet Summit the narrative will change. Soon we will see toilet becoming a serious and lucrative business in Nigeria.”

Therefore, the group urged the private sector to take advantage and invest in WASH, “Nigerians in all areas on daily basis use the toilet, and as a result the private sector should step to close the deficit in provision of quality, decent and durable toilet facilities.

“The toilet business is a gold mine waiting to be explored by Nigerian entrepreneurs including Government because economic diversification’s potential lies in toilet business as the facilities are on 24 hour demand.”

The group promised support for the summit and said it will use its structures at the grassroots to advocate an end to open defecation as it would partner with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Ministry of Health and relevant partners.

The World Toilet Summit on 18th-19th November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, had explained at a world press conference that, “This is a global event which will provide an excellent opportunity to bring greater visibility to the issue of ending open defecation in Nigeria and it is expected to enhance Nigeria’s capability to be better equipped towards meeting the target of ending open defecation by 2025.

“The 2022 World Toilet Summit which Nigeria is hosting is a

unique global platform in which Stakeholders,NGOs,

Development Partners and high-level Decision Makers

country sanitation challenges, proffer solutions that will

would come together to better strategize and address in

help to resolve the issues around Open Defecation.

“It is also a perfect opportunity to mobilize national engagement in the sector by different Stakeholders, especially the Private Sector.”

