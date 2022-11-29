By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Barcelona youngster Pablo Martín Páez Gavira commonly known as Gavi seems to be catching the eyes of everyone and that does not exclude the royal family in Spain.

According to the report from Football Espana, Crown Princess Leonor has an infatuation with the Spanish midfielder.

The princess attends a school located in Glamorgan, Wales named Atlantic school. It is a school many young royals from other countries get an education.

It is said that the princess has a school folder filled with pictures of Gavi.

Read Also: BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

‘Brazil are beatable’, Cameroon coach, Song talks tough ahead of clash

We didn’t apologise to Donald Duke over use of photo – Tinubu’s campaign

Also, her father, the king of Spain Felipe the sixth was at the Al Thumama Stadium to spectate the 7-0 demolishing of Costa Rica by the Spanish national team of which Gavi had a goal and bossed the midfield.

The king got a signed shirt from the youngster after the game on November 23rd in the dressing room. It is said to be a gift given to his daughter

RELATED NEWS