..Urge youths to shun political thuggery

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Cross River state Commissioner , CP Sule Balarabe has restated the Command’s preparedness to conduct the 2023 polls in the state.

CP Balarabe also stressed that the Command has made adequate preparations towards a peaceful conduct of all political campaigns and 2023 General elections across the state before , during and after elections.

CP Balarabe who recently assumed office as Commissioner of Police in the state, gave the assurance Monday, during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists , Cross River state Council at the Command Headquarters in Calabar.

The CP said we are not going to be partial , we will play by the rules , and we will also uphold the mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Usman which among other things includes Policing in line with international best practices, rule of law , respect for fundamental human rights at all times.

His words :”The Cross Rive State Police Command has made adequate preparations towards the peaceful conduct of all Political Campaigns and 2023 General Elections across the

State before, during and after Elections.

“I also use this medium to call on pertinent Stakeholders, Political Party

Leaders and all spirited citizens to play by the rule, go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation. In the same vein, youths are advised to shun political thuggery, social vices and other forms of violence but embark on meaningful projects rather.

“It is a well-established fact that Cross River one of the tourist destinations in Nigeria call more collaborative efforts, Professionalism, information network to ease Communication Policing and other needed support to enhance performance hitherto, enable us flush out criminal elements and saboteurs perpetuating

dear State.

“Let me also use this opportunity to

exalted media forum that under my watch, the Command will conscientiously operate principles of justice, equity and fairness as enshrined in the laws of the Federation/State which is of utmost importance.

Earlier, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Cross River State Council, Comrade Nsa Gill, welcomed the CP to the State and thanked him for the privilege of interfacing with the police on mutually beneficial partnerships.

The NUJ Chairman said the visit was necessary, given the important roles the two bodies play in the society, especially with the 2023 elections looming.

He also emphasized that his visit was also to re-establish affinity with reputable organizations aimed at engendering development in the society.

He assured the CP that media practitioners, under his leadership, will continue to adhere strictly to ethical standards at all times in the discharge of duties.

RELATED NEWS