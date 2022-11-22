Agom Jarigbe

As begin rehabilitation of 27klm road

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

In an effort to improve the living standard of the people of the Northern senatorial District, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has commenced rehabilitation work on the 27 kilometers Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Wanihem road in Yala local government area of the state.

Jarigbe, represented by the Constituency Officer during the inauguration exercise, Mr. Egar Mgbantul, said he decided to take up the road project to ameliorate the sufferings of his people, explaining that he was at the National Assembly to protect the interest and welfare of his people.

According to him, when completed the road would enhance community integration, boost inter-community trade and give the constituents access to other economic opportunities that abound within the senatorial zone.

He commended the people of Yahe and Ukelle for their tremendous support so far,

promising to attract more democratic dividends.

He enjoined the contractor to try and deliver quality work and on time to ease rural transportation.

Dignitaries present at the short ceremony before the commencement of construction work

include Julius Elah, Manus Ugboji, Hon. Martins Achadu, Mr. Isaac Okpoko, Stephen Okpako, Mr Igbologidi, Chief Emmanuel Egwu, and party leaders and stakeholders from the four wards of Ukelle and Yahe as well as supporters.

