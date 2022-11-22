By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club, effective immediately.

Ronaldo, 37, has agreed a “mutual” termination of his contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised United and manager Erik ten Hag.

A statement issued by the club on Tuesday read: “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo added: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

