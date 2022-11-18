By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Obi-Datti

Media Office has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to back with action their promises of free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

The Media Office, which made the appeal in a statement in Abuja yesterday, described the assurances given by both men in separate engagements about their commitment to free, fair and credible polls as refreshing and encouraging for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The statement read: “President Buhari on a courtesy call at the palace of the Gbong Gwom of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba last Tuesday said, ‘No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.

“In an open letter to Nigerians to mark 100 days to the Presidential election on February 25 2023, INEC boss, Prof Yakubu said on Thursday, “Once again, another General Election is upon us, the 7th since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. Over the last 23 years, we have made a steady progress in the twin areas of electoral reform and election administration.

“Although a lot of work still lies ahead, it is generally acknowledged that our elections are getting better and citizens’ confidence in the process is increasing.

“As I have said repeatedly, the Commission’s allegiance is to Nigeria. Our loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on election day.

“It is for these reasons that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IreV, were introduced. There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 General Election.“

The Obi-Datti Media Office said it noted these assurances coming from the two most critical characters whose sincere guarantees and commitment will ensure for free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

It further said, “Free and fair election in 2023 remains the only path for the growth of democracy in our clime and for the political stability that is needed for development.“

“Obi-Datti Media Office in acknowledging this laudable and refreshing verbal commitment urges them to put their words into action by showing in their deeds and actions that they mean what they say by actively doing it.““In order words, the Obidient Movement is saying loudly that the President and INEC should put into practice what they are preaching as it’s the only way to take Nigeria out of the woods.

