.Proprietors’ association denounce viral anti-Obaseki video

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Edo state government yesterday lampooned some private schools owners in the state who it said were resisting the reforms going on in the education sector vowing to come down hard on those who fail to comply with new regulations some of which include minimum size of schools, biometric identification and others.



Briefing journalists after the weekly state executive council meeting, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare also announced that primary school final examinations and the Junior Secondary school final examinations would now be conducted at designated centres.



He said “We need Edo people to know that whatever government is doing in the education sector, it is not just for the benefit of the parent but the benefit of all Edo people especially our children who we are proud to say that in the last WAEC examination, Edo State came top as the best. In the results 92.8 of our students scored five credits including Mathematics and English and this is as a result of reforms we are doing in the sector. These reforms cannot be holistic if it is restricted to only government controlled schools and that is why we have tried to bring the private schools into the ecosystem to make sure that the standard of education is uniform across the board.



“We have some cowboys in that industry and it is those cowboys that are trying to resist these reforms which are for the benefit of our children and parents. We have very many responsible private schools in Edo but we have some cowboys in this industry who do these things just for the money, they dupe parents, they dupe children write exams for the kids instead of teaching them to learn, they teach them to become cheats.”



Meanwhile, the chairman, Edo State chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Ekhosuehi IK. Reuben has denied a viral video disparaging Obaseki.



A statement he made available to Vanguard yesterday “We want to state categorically that we disassociate ourselves from the trending video and audio messages castigating our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Enogheghase Obaseki, and the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe.



“The Chairman and NAPPS in general are not part and parcel of that publication and we strongly condemned such act. We will never do anything to bring down the reputation of our state Governor and the State Ministry of Education.”

RELATED NEWS