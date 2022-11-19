Covenant University, Ota

OUT of the 111 private universities in Nigeria, Covenant University emerges highest on the ranks at the Nigeria Prestige Education Awards.

In a red carpet event over the weekend, which was aimed at honoring outstanding Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions all over Nigeria, Covenant University emerged as the Best Private University of the year 2022.

The Vice-chancellor, Professor Abiodun Adebayo was well represented by the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor David Imhonopi, Key members of staff and Student Council Executives.In a statement made by the Dean, at the event, he stated, “It is safe to say that none of the accolades should go to the University’s Faculty, Staff or Students, but should go to God.”

During the awards acceptance speech which was delivered at the event by the Chairman of Covenant University’s Students’ Council, Mr. VictorEgbadon, he attributed the University’s edge over other Universities to the innovative minds of the Staff and Students therein.Mr. Egbadon made allusion to the Schools Town and Gown Seminars, where the students are opportune to liaise with industry experts, therebytapping into hands-on Knowledge.

While makinghis welcome remarks, the Organizer of the event, in the person of Mr.M.A.Obiola,emphasized that such prestigious awards and recognitionscould only be issued to the most outstanding schools. “The event is aimed at celebrating heroes in Education and Changemakers,” he stated.

While receiving the Award from the team, the Vice-Chancellor, ProfessorAbiodun H. Adebayo,returned all the glory to God for the great feat. He stated, “No man can receive anything from the Lord except it is given to him”. He appreciated the Board of Regents led by the Chancellor, Dr. David O. Oyedepo, for providing an enabling platform that stimulates a great learning context. He reiterated,”Covenant University is God-founded, God-funded and God is equally running the University; no wonder it’s the best of the best. To Him alone be all the glory!”

Thisaward has gone on to join the plethora of awards the University has amassed over the years via the divine mandate and leading of God.

