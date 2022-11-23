By Elizabeth Osayande

Covenant University, CU has refused to give an official statement over the alleged rape saga rocking the institution.

Recall that on Monday, social media was inundated with reports of alleged rape of some female students by some members of staff of the institution.

Some of the screenshots read: A Nigerian who the Instagram handle, @_Otitoo, called for urgent intervention to prevent a situation that would lead to the death of a student.

The post read, “CU girls are being raped and nothing is being done about it. Do something now. We don’t want to see your candles after we lose another girl.”

Another message on Twitter alleged that workers of the school were raping students who broke rules of the institution, adding that a student who got pregnant for a worker got expelled.

The message read, “The staff in Covenant University are raping the students. They’ll set stupid rules and if the students should break them, they’ll sleep with them in exchange for their studentship.

“A girl is in a coma now. She did an abortion for the head of the students’ disciplinary council. He got her pregnant and still expelled her.

“So many students there are being abused. It’s a Christian University for crying out loud. Covenant University has hidden so many deaths. They’ve expelled so many students for trying to speak up for their rights ”.

Meanwhile, efforts to get an official statement from the school has proved abortive, as a call put through to a top member of CU public affairs office, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, was not answered.

However, it was reported by some media not Vanguard that a staff of the school allegedly involved in the rape case has been dismissed.

Part of the report stated:” The Alumni Committee of the private institution confirmed that they received the complaint last week.

The executive council said they waded in to understand the issues and what should be done.

“One of the people called out many times on social media appeared before the staff disciplinary committee.

“The management has terminated his employment.” The statement noted.

