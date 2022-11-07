By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Brazil have named their squad ahead of the FIFA 2022 Word Cup as they chase their first World Cup triumph in two decades in Qatar.

The South American giants go into the 2022 tournament as the top-ranked team in the world.

However, Coach Tite has decided to drop some big names ahead of the Mundial with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Aston Villa’s Phiippe Coutinho headlining the absentees for Brazil.

The surprise name on the list is 39-year-old Dani Alves, who didn’t have the best of seasons with Pumas UNAM in Mexico. He’s assumed to be Danilo’s backup at right-back and he was preferred over Tottenham’s Emerson Royal.

Full List:

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders

Daniel Alves (Pumas)

Danilo (Juventus)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Bremer (Juventus)

Éder Militão (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards

Antony (Manchester United)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal),

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Neymar (PSG)

Pedro (Flamengo)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Vinicus Jr (Real Madrid)

Brazil will face Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland in Group G. The South Americans will play Serbia as an opener to the tournament.

Brazil got eliminated 2-1 by Belgium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

