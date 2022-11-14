The Enugu State Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Mr Casmir Agbo, has said the chapter is waiting for directives from the party’s Headquarter to conduct fresh gubernatorial primary.

He said this on Monday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu in reaction to the recent Abuja Court ruling, which ordered a fresh gubernatorial primary while delivering judgment in a suit brought by Mr Everest Nnaji challenging the emergence of Mr Chijioke Edeoga as the LP candidate.

“We are waiting for directives from our national office to conduct a fresh primary as ordered by the Court,” he said.

Agbo, a Lawyer, said the party’s legal team is studying the judgment “and as soon as we receive directive we will move on.”

He urged the labour party faithful in the state to remain calm and focused, as the party is poised to taking the state in the 2023 election.

He blamed the ruling PDP for trying to distract the labour party, adding that, “no amount of distractions will stop a moving train.” (NAN)

