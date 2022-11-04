LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, resumed hearing in the alleged disqualification suit against an All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate representing Surulere constituency II, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara.

Mr. Olasunkanmi Shittu, plaintiff in suit FHC/L/CS/1468/2022, is praying the court to disqualify Sangodara, contending that she did not comply with the statutory requirements of the commission.

An Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officer in charge of Surulere constituency, Mrs. Erhokpeadmwen Awhefeda, who was led in evidence, said defendant didn’t attach her school certificate to the forms.

The matter is before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

INEC, Sangodara and the APC are the 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit.

Shittu is, meanwhile, praying the court to declare him as the APC candidate for next year’s election.

At the resumption of proceedings, Awhefeda was cross examined by plaintiff’s counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

Pinheiro, while confronting the witness with INEC form EC9, asked her to tell the court whether all the conditions therein were mandatory or not. The witness answered, ‘yes.’

She was asked if the educational certificate columns were filled by the 2nd defendant and attached. Witness: “No, she did not fill it.”

The lawyer then asked Awhefeda to confirm if Sangodara had properly met INEC conditions by not filling the educational certificate columns, which is a requirement of law and she responded, “No, she did not comply.”

Meanwhile, further hearing in the matter continued today, for Sangodara to give her evidence.

