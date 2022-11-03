By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Ilorin Federal High Court on Wednesday sacked the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi Ajuloopin as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for 2023 general elections.

The court, presided over by Justice I.M Sanni, instead declared Hon. Oluwasegun Cornelius Adebayo as the authentic APC candidate for the 2023 general election.

Hon. Oluawsegun Cornelius Adebayo, son of the former governor of the state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo won APC Primary election conducted in May 2022 .

But Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, the incumbent member of house representative took part in the senatorial primaries of Kwara South and emerged second while Senator Lola Ashiru the incumbent Senator defeated him to retain his seat.

Whereas before the Kwara South APC primary election was held , the House of Representatives primary election had been held and Hon. Adebayo had been declared as Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun APC House of Representatives candidate.

However, after the loss of Hon Olawuyi Ajuloopin at the senatorial primaries, the party held another fresh House of representatives primaries, which was boycotted by Hon. Adebayo and had Ajulo Opin declared as the new candidate.

Dissatisfied with the steps taken by the leadership of the party, Adebayo took a legal action by instituting a lawsuit seeking to reclaim his candidacy.

Delivering ruling yesterday, Justice Sanni nullified the candidature of Hon. Ajuloopin and upheld the candidature of Hon. Oluwasegun Adebayo as the authentic APC candidate for the next year general elections.

He declared that the procedure Ajuloopin used in securing the party ticket is not known to law.

