Keke rider steals customer’s 21 bags of salt, rice

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Ilorin Federal High Court on Wednesday sacked the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi Ajuloopin as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for 2023 general elections.

The court, presided over by Justice I.M Sanni, instead declared Hon. Oluwasegun Cornelius Adebayo as the authentic APC candidate for the 2023 general election.

Hon. Oluawsegun Cornelius Adebayo, son of the former governor of the state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo  won APC Primary election conducted in May 2022 .

But Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, the incumbent member  of house representative took part in the senatorial  primaries of Kwara South and emerged second while Senator Lola Ashiru the incumbent Senator defeated him to retain  his seat.

Whereas before the Kwara South APC primary election was held , the House of Representatives primary election had been held  and  Hon. Adebayo had been declared  as Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun APC  House of Representatives candidate. 

However, after the loss of Hon Olawuyi Ajuloopin at the senatorial  primaries, the party  held another fresh House of representatives primaries, which was boycotted by Hon. Adebayo and had Ajulo Opin declared as  the new candidate.

Dissatisfied with the steps taken by the leadership  of the party, Adebayo took a legal action by  instituting  a lawsuit seeking to reclaim his candidacy.

Delivering ruling yesterday, Justice Sanni  nullified the candidature of Hon. Ajuloopin and upheld the candidature of Hon. Oluwasegun Adebayo as the authentic APC candidate for the next year general elections.

He  declared that the procedure Ajuloopin used in securing the party ticket is not known to law.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.