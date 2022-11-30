By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has ordered that five alleged drug barons, arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA be remanded till January 17, 2023, when their bail application would be decided.

Trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, ordered their remanded to Lagos prison, Ikoyi, after their arraignment.



The defendants are Soji Oke; Wasiu Akinade; Emmanuel Chukwu; Oguntolure Sunday and a Jamaican, Kelvin Smith.



They all pleaded not guilty to six counts charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation of 2,139.55 kilograms of Cocaine, engaging in the organisation, management and financing of a Drug Trafficking Organization, DTO,and unlawful possession of same drug brought against them by the NDLEA

More details later…

