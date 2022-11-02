By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has on Wednesday, nullified the Primary Election for Kaduna Central Senatorial District and ordered a re-run within 14 days.

Lawal Adamu popularly called Mr LA was declared winner of the primary election and his name subsequently published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate.

But Adamu’s victory was challenged in court by Usman Ibrahim who came second in the primary election.

Adamu Ibrahim, Sardaunan Badarawa subsequently went to Court, alleging over voting in the primary election.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar said the claims by the plaintiff are substantial likewise the decision by INEC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party earlier decision for a fresh primary which did not hold hence claims by the defendants is null and void.

“Therefore the primary is nullified and the PDP should conduct fresh primary within the next 14 days,” the Judge said.

Lead Counsel to the plaintiff, Sam Atung SAN said, “today is a good day for the rule of Law, constitutionalism and internal democracy within our political parties”.

“The judgment of the court has been delivered and the entire claims of the plaintiff were upheld by the Honourable court and our claim was basically for a repeat primary election that was initially ordered by the PDP National Working Committee to be held on the 4th day of June but for the reason best known for the State Working Committee the election didn’t hold.”

RELATED NEWS