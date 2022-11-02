By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Chief Magistrate Court 24 Gyedi-Gyedi Kano has directed the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone One, to conduct a discrete investigation on criminal assault by the House of Representatives Member Representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The directive followed a direct complaint lodged before the court by the Kano state Correspondent of Leadership Newspapers, Abdullahi Yakubu through his counsel, Bashir, Umar & Co. Legal Practitioners and Corporate Consultant.

In the letter addressed to the AIG Zone One dated 1st November 2022, signed by the Registrar of the Court, a copy of which was made available to newsmen reads in part, “Iam directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate Court 24, A.B. Wali Complex, Gyedi-Gyedi Kano, to write and request you, to conduct discrete investigation against House of Reps member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

“Upon lodging direct complaint before the court by the counsel to the complainant, Bashir, Umar and Co. Malam Abdullahi Yakubu of Sharada quarters. Attached herewith is the copy copy of the complaint,” the letter said.

However, in the letter of complaint to the court, the counsel to the complainant said, “We act as solicitors to Malam Abdullahi Yakubu of Sharada Quarters Kano Municipal (hereinafter referred to as our Client) pursuant to his specific mandate and instruction we write to you this letter of complaint.

“It’s our humble brief that our client is professional journalist working with

Leadership Newspaper here in Kano acting as Kano Bureau Chief Leadership newspaper.

“That on 1st November, 2022, our client together with some of his professional colleagues were at the residence of the above mentioned member of House of

Representatives, based on his invitation for him to clear his name through our media on trending story on social media accusing him of assaulting the former commissioner for local government and deputy governorship candidate of APC (Murtala Sale Garo) in the state.

“However, it was in the process of his narration concerning the episode at the deputy governor’s house where the incident between him and Murtala Sule Garo took place that he became so provoked to the extent that he vowed to send his boys to destroy all the billboards and banners belonging to Gwawuna/Garo for governorship and deputy governor.

“On noticing how he became furious, our client then took the bull by the horn to begg him not to take the law by his own hand instead of him to listen to our client and act appropriately he used his right hand and gave our client a deadly blow on his right ear.

“In fact since then our client lost his good

health. Our client encountered serious problems with his eardrums, tempanic

membrane, excessive headache, general body pain and many more are some of the health issues our client is facing now.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge you sir to order the office of AIG Zone One Kano to investigate the case and bring the said Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Ado

Doguwa to justice”.

