Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has on Friday, struck out the case challenging Senator Uba Sani as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for lack of jurisdiction and affirmed him him as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

An APC aspirant who contested the primary election, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, was in court where he sought for the nullification of Uba Sani’s election as Kaduna APC governorship candidate.

Sha’aban had alleged that irregularities marred the conduct of the primary election,among others.

In his judgement after 2 adjournments, the presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar struck out the case for contravention of provision of the National Judicial Council policy direction.

The court declined in hearing the suit saying it has no jurisdiction to deliver judgement on the said matter, adding that it’s a party affair and not a post or pre-election matter.

In a statement entitled “We Welcome the Federal High Court Judgement” issued by

Professor Muhammad Sani Bello,DG Kaduna State Campaign Council of the APC,he said that the judgement by the Federal High Court in Kaduna reaffirming the candidature of Senator Uba Sani as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna State is a hallmark of justice.

It is a thorough and timely intervention in the nation’s quest to deepen democracy, minimise intra-party divisions and entrench the rule of law.

“We congratulate Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for resorting to the justice system in his quest to right perceived wrongdoings. Sha’aban challenged the method used in the primary election that produced Uba Sani as the party’s flag bearer in the state. This is the mark of a true democrat.”

Now that the allegations of discrepancies and fraud said to have characterised the conduct of the primary election of the party in the state have been dismissed, the APC can comfortably carry on with the campaign to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.

Although Senator Uba Sani had been declared winner of the primary election after polling 1,149 votes while Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar scored 10 and 37 votes respectively, the APC needs all hands on deck for the forthcoming general elections.

The Kaduna State Campaign Council will continue to engage with all the APC aspirants for the success of the party in next year’s polls.

“No doubt, the achievements of the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration in the last seven and half years, coupled with Senator Uba Sani’s stellar performance as a legislator, including his noble agenda as our gubernatorial candidate, have endeared the good people of Kaduna State to our party.”

Similarly, the APC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani in a statement entitled

” Time to work together to ensure our victory in 2023″,called on Sani Sha’aban to join him in ensuring victory for the APC in 2023.

According to him,”the Federal High Court today affirmed my candidature as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna State. I commend my dear brother, Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts. That is the best way to grow and deepen our democracy.”

“I want to use this medium to call on Malam Sha’aban to join hands with me as we make the final push for Kashim Ibrahim House. He can add value to our incoming administration. All hands must be on deck to consolidate on the gains made in Kaduna State. Our people deserve the best.”

“Our party men and women must see the conclusion of the case in court as an opportunity to build a united front for the 2023 electoral battle. Everybody is important. No one should be left behind. Inclusivity must be our watchword.I give thanks to Almighty Allah for this day.”

