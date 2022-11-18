By Biodun Busari

Uruguay are South America’s football bigwig with thirteen appearances at the World Cup while Qatar’s campaign would be the fourteenth for the Sky Blues.

They are the first team to lift the trophy in 1930 and repeated the feat 30 years later. Uruguayans have also played three semis at the biggest world soccer tourney, and no doubt have the squad that can go as far as the semis in the next one.

Read also:

Countdown 2022 World Cup: Ronaldo leads, as Portugal go once again

Countdown 2022 World Cup: Iran set to break ‘group stage’ jinx in Qatar

Countdown 2022 World Cup: Brazil – Samba Boys on course for sixth crown

As fifteenth-time Copa America champions, they are most likely going to scale through the group stage as they had done in the past recent World Cup campaigns. They are grouped with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

However, the group H they belong to has pitched them with familiar foes, that might have come for revenge like Portugal which they defeated in the knock-out stage in Russia in 2018 and Ghana they eliminated in the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Uruguay have some conversant faces going to Qatar that can deliver at the competition, which include Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, including veteran strikers – Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez that would be playing their last World Cup.

Players to watch out for:

Name: Darwin Nunez

Current club: Liverpool

Position: Forward

Age: 23-year-old

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was called up into the Uruguayan team in 2019 and has 3 goals in 13 matches. He is going to play with agility and speed as a striker who has intelligent positioning to get goals. He is also known for his ability to create space and carries others along in games.

The 23-year-old scored 32 goals in 57 games for Benfica. He joined Liverpool this summer and already netted 5 goals in 10 matches for the EPL team, and Uruguay would bank on his goal sense to do well in Qatar.

Name: Federico Valverde

Current club: Real Madrid

Position: Midfielder

Age: 24-year-old

Federico Valverde

Real Madrid Federico Valverde is a versatile central midfielder astute for his pace and stamina who can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder, a right winger, as well as a right back.

With his usefulness, Diego Alonso’s side can bank on him for a tight midfield with free-flowing passes, as well as marking accuracy to check opponents.

Name: Diego Godin

Current club: Velez Sarsfield

Position: Defender

Age: 36-year-old

Diego Godin

Former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is the Uruguayan most-capped player with 159 games. He is one of the best and most consistent defenders in the world, and having played in the last World Cup, he can definitely help the current team to calm storms at the back.

As a skipper, his leadership services on the pitch coordinate the team from defence to attack, and this will also be needed in Qatar. He’s tough and composed at the same time. He reads games and can approach each game with aggression, competition and physicality.

Coach

Name: Diego Alonso

Position: Manager

Age: 47-year-old

Diego Alonso

Diego Alonso secured the managerial job for Uruguay in December 2021 and he got four wins in his first four games to qualify the Sky Blues for the Mundial. While this will be his first major test, his coaching experience with leagues in Paraguay, Mexico, Spain, including the United States will count for him.

Alonso has talented and experienced players at his disposal that can win games at the World Cup and all he needs to do is to scheme tactics and read games as they come to advance.

RELATED NEWS