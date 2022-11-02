From left: Mrs. Dayo Adewumi, Deputy Director, Nigeria Policeducation Unit; Mrs. Odunsi-Titus, Director, Co-Curricular, Science and Technology Dept, Education District III; Mrs Bunmi Tejumola, CEO,CEPHI and Mrs. Hope Nwakwesi, Founder, Almanah Hope Foundation.

By EBELE ORAKPO

Gender-based violence was the focus of a one-day Counsellors’ Town Hall meeting in Lagos State Education District III.

The conference with the theme: Proactive Counselling to curb Gender-Based Violence, GBV, in Secondary Schools, was organised by Almanah Hope Foundation in collaboration with Lagos State Education District III with the support of Actionaid Nigeria, Women Rights and Health Projects and Global Affairs Canada, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Speaking at the event, the Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District III, Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, who was represented by the Director, Co-Curricular, Science and Technology Dept,

Education District III, Mrs Odunsi-Titus, said she was very happy because the topic of discussion, Gender-Based Violence, was something very dear to her heart. She noted that many young people witness domestic violence in their homes and communities and so the work of counsellors among students is invaluable. She thanked them for the great job they are doing among the youth especially the sacrifices they made during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Presenting a paper titled: Proactive Counselling and Gender-Based Violence,the Deputy Director, Nigeria Police Education Unit, Mrs. Dayo Adewumi, said: “Proactive counselling simply means taking action by causing change and not only reacting to change when it happens. It is counselling in advance to deal with an expected change or difficulty.”

Regretting that most people wait until they are in crisis before seeking professional counsel, she advised that people could talk to counsellors about relationship with family, academics, choosing a career and planning for the future.

She noted that full blown panic attack, depression and reliving traumas are some of the reasons people seek counsellors, adding that counsellors have the basic tools to handle such.

Importance of proactive counselling

On why proactive counselling is very important, Adewunmi said: “When we are at our lowest points, we tend to be in survival mode and in survival mode; we start looking for short-term solutions to the issue at hand and sometimes don’t take a look at the larger picture or system.”

Defining GBV as violence directed against a person because of their gender, she said GBV is deeply rooted in gender inequality and continues to be one of the most notable human rights violations within all societies, saying that both women and men experience GBV but majority of victims are women and girls.

Types of GBV

On the major types of GBV, Adewunmi said there are six of them viz: Physical (any act that causes physical harm as a result of unlawful physical force); Psychological (any act which causes psychological harm to an individual such as coercion, defamation, verbal insult or harassment); Sexual (any sexual act performed on an individual without their consent like rape); Socio economic (any act or behaviour which causes economic harm to an individual); Economic violence (property damage, restricting access to financial resources, education or the labour market, or not meeting economic responsibilities like alimony); Domestic and Verbal violence.

Causes of violence

She listed mental problems, poverty,unemployment, education relationshipvretention behaviour, cultural factors, self-defence, peer influence, lack of attention or respect, low self-worth, experiencing abuse or neglect and access to weapons as some of the common causes of violence.

While welcoming participants, the convener, Mrs. Hope Nwakwesi,Founder, Almanah Hope Foundation, noted that the conference was convened to discuss Gender-Based Violence, GBV, one of the most burning issues affecting the social and economic development of the individual, family and the nation.

“The primary role of a school counsellor is to address the emotional, social and behavioural needs of students. Almanah Hope since 2017, has been working with secondary schools to address gender-based violence through education and information. We have worked with over 150 secondary schools across Lagos and Anambra states.

Our theme: Nip in the bud gender-based violence, was rephrased by one of the schools in 2019 to: A preserved childhood is better than a repaired adulthood, an accurate phrase that summarises the importance of getting our youth informed on gender-based violence, its presentations and implications,” Nwakwesi said.

Participants urged schools to include Counselling period in the time table so that counsellors can have time dedicated to counselling; recruit more teachers so that counsellors will focus on counselling alone, make funds available to help students who go to counsellors for financial assistance.

In attendance were the Counsellor-General of the district, Mrs Rita Kienka, CEO, Community Empowerment For Peace & Health Initiative, Mrs Bunmi Tejumola, Mrs. Favour Okoroafor as well as counsellors from Lagos State Education District III secondary school.

