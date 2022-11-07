By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Professor of Social Studies, Curriculum Studies and Educational Evaluation, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun state, Babatunde Adeyemi, has said that, for the country, to achieve a corrupt free, civilised and peaceful nation, social studies curricula, should be introduced at all educational levels.

Adeyemi, said this while delivering the 366th inaugural lecture of OAU, Ile Ife, Osun state.

According to him ” The corruption-free, civilized, peaceful, and integrated society that Nigeria is yearning for cannot be achieved without a firm foundation as well as the successful implementation of social studies curricula at all educational levels.

“Social studies as a discipline is saddled with the responsibility of transmitting and instilling positive values into the citizens of this nation and it has been accepted as a school subject that should help students to attain the basic knowledge, skills, and positive attitudes needed to be responsible citizens and contributing members of society.

” Social studies is a problem solver discipline which help to inculcate desirable social habits, attitude and values needed for the survival of any society or nation.

” Studying social studies can help proffer solutions to all forms of human challenges either social, economic psychological, environmental and political among others in a holistic approach; and by training to help humanity in resolving its present and future problems.

” Social studies is still relevant today as it encourages community participation, enhances critical and creative thinking, fosters cultural sensitivity, broadens global perspective, and promotes values formation.

“My research in social studies is hinged on my findings which have revealed that adopting a multidisciplinary approach in social studies education would enable experts in curriculum studies as well as test and evaluation professionals to effectively investigate the complex human performance problems faced in today’s technologically advanced operational domains”

“Government at various levels should equip institutions with the necessary tools and infrastructure such as computers, computer laboratories, and technical assistance that will help to enhance their ICT literacy, since frequent use of computer is an antidote to computer anxiety.

“Professional training should be made compulsory for all the teachers in service so as to keep them abreast of the innovation taking place in their field of endeavour

“The teachers of social studies should be more committed to their professional growth and development, since the subject is a day to day activity that places emphasis on all round development of man based on the three domains of learning (Cognitive, Affective and Psychomotor).

“Social studies borrows ideas from other traditional subjects such as Economics, History, Geography, Religious Studies, Political Science, Anthropology, Philosophy, Law and Medicine among others.

“These chunks of ideas are synthesized to produce a whole.The ascendance of social studies is an answer to the complexities of the emerging industrialized world that seemed to require integrating the social science and humanities for the purpose of citizenship education.

Social studies offers pertinent ideas, information, generalizations, and theories that are applied to human survival issues.

“A major aspiration of every nation is the desire for rapid development which naturally depends on the quality of leadership, followship, honesty, self discipline, resource endowment, use of science and technology, rational utilization of her human and natural resources and above all unity and stability of the nation”

He however, said the “several nations of the world are essentially introduced to meet certain specific needs and aspirations of the people. Social studies was introduced into the school curriculum after the first and second world wars as a cure for social problems.

“Workshops and seminars should be organised for teachers where they will be exposed to various teaching styles. This is necessary in order to assist them in knowing the teaching style that will lead to meaningful achievement of pupils/students’ in Social Studies.

“The curriculum planners and implementers should place more emphasis on the contents that foster the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

“Parents should be educated on their roles as the first teacher to their children and all levels of educational institutions should be able to organise parent-teacher meetings to enable the parents to meet with teachers and discuss problems affecting their children learning outcomes.

He added that “Lecturers should use a variety of teaching methods in disseminating facts and ideas to students. It is hoped that the implementation of this recommendation would lead to the ultimate goal of improved teaching methods for achievements in Social Studies.

