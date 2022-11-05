Governor Lalong presented the staff of the office to the Mishkaham Mwaghavul

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Presidential running mate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Kashim Shettima has advocated that Nigerians harness culture to achieve unity which he said is much needed for the country to make progress.

Shetttima, in the company of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni spoke on Saturday at Mangu, Plateau State where they witnessed the coronation and presentation of 1st class staff of office to the Mishkhaham Mwaghavul (Paramount Ruler of the Mwaghavul nation), HRH Da John Hirse at the Mangu mini stadium.

He called for peaceful coexistence among the people saying, “the gathering is a reflection of the kaleidoscope of the people of Nigeria… We need peace in the country to harness the potential of the people…,” assuring that if the APC continues power in 2023, their administration would unite the people.

He stressed, “What binds us together is superior to whatever divides us as a people, most of the people in Plateau Central trace their ancestry to the Chad region. The Mwaghavul dialect is similar to my Kanuri dialect… Most of these ethnic groups are of Lake Chad origin. We need peace in this country so that we can harness the potential of our dear nation and the interest of our people. We are all one…”

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who presented the staff of office to the monarch, called on traditional rulers to be at the forefront of gathering intelligence for improved security saying, “we will not surrender Plateau State to criminals.”

According to the Governor, “… As I have always emphasized, the traditional institution is vital to the survival of our cultural heritage as it forms the bedrock of our coexistence. As a people who share a common and unique identity, the continuous maintenance of the norms, traditions and culture of the Chiefdom must be safeguarded in the greater interest of the people. This preserves our heritage and history that should be passed from generation to generation…

“Today’s occasion, therefore, gladdens my heart, because of the unity of purpose demonstrated by the Mwaghavul people who ensured that the vacuum created by the death of the late Royal Father was filled without much delay or bickering. Despite various interests particularly those who contested for the stool, the issue was handled maturely and without rancour. This action is indeed commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The Government expects other Chiefdoms and communities to learn from the Mwaghavul nation and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving any differences relating to Chieftancy matters within their order to foster unity and development. Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to again remind those Chiefdoms who have not been able to resolve their differences to elect new traditional rulers, that they are denying their people several windows of opportunities for progress.”

He admonished the monarch, “The people are looking up to you for leadership and direction based on the long traditions of the Mwaghavul people. You must never let them down. Carry everyone along and ensure that justice prevails at all times. Also, take security very seriously and work with your people to support the Government to maintain law and order. I admonish you to be proactive and carry your people along irrespective of creed, religion, economic, political or any other affiliation…

“Let me also draw your attention to the issue of maintaining peace and security within your domain. The Government expects you to work with the Local Government Council, Security Agencies, Community Watch Groups and other stakeholders in bringing out criminal elements within your area. You should be able to mobilise and sensitise your people to be security conscious and work to assist the security agencies to tackle all criminal elements.

“Because security is everybody’s business, Government expects that traditional rulers will be at the forefront of gathering intelligence for security agencies to utilise in flushing out criminals. I have already directed that all proactive measures be taken to ensure that no criminal haven is allowed in Plateau State. Let me warn that the isolated attacks in parts of Mangu, Wase, Bokkos and other Local government areas, including cases of kidnappings and destruction of farm crops ready for harvesting, will be dealt with severely…”

He called on all sons and daughters of the Mwaghavul nation to rally around his Royal Highness and support him to have a peaceful and prosperous reign.

In his acceptance speech, the monarch promised to strengthen the administrative capacity of District offices and appealed to the State Governor to “give urgent attention to projects awarded by the State government for prompt completion,” and appealed that the federal government roads pass through his domain to Bokkos in Plateau and Wambai in Nassarawa State which was abandoned years back to be completed as “it has become a death trap.”

On the 2023 elections, he urged citizens to maintain the peace and play the game by the rules and asked that the National Assembly “consider and approve the proposal before it for assigning constitutional roles to traditional roles to traditional rulers because this will strengthen the traditional institution and improvement of communities.”

