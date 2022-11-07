Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has called for a “historic pact” between developed and emerging economies as ‘implementable negotiations’ get underway at COP27.

He said a pact remained the only hope of meeting the climate goals as humanity has a choice of either to cooperate or perish.

“It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact or a Collective Suicide Pact,” he added.

Guterres in his remark on Monday at High Level Opening of COP27 Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, said there was a need for a climate solidarity pact in the world.

According to him, there is need for a pact in which all countries make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5 degree goal.

“A Pact in which wealthier countries and International Financial Institutions provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies speed their own renewable energy transition.

“A Pact to end dependence on fossil fuels and the building of coal plants – phasing out coal in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries by 2030 and everywhere else by 2040.

“A Pact that will provide universal, affordable, sustainable energy for all; a Pact in which developed and emerging economies unite around a common strategy and combine capacities and resources for the benefit of humankind,” said the secretary general.

The UN chief noted that the two largest economies in the world – the United States and China – had a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this Pact a reality.

This, he said remained the only hope of meeting the climate goals as humanity has a choice of either to cooperate or perish.

“It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact – or a Collective Suicide Pact.

“Excellencies, we also desperately need progress on adaptation — to build resilience to the climate disruption to come.

“Today, some three-and-a-half billion people live in countries highly vulnerable to climate impacts.

“In Glasgow, developed countries promised to double adaptation support to $40 billion a year by 2025.

“We need a roadmap on how this will be delivered; and we must recognise that this is only a first step.

“Adaptation needs are set to grow to more than $300 billion a year by 2030; half of all climate finance must flow to adaptation.

“International Financial Institutions and Multilateral Development Banks must change their business model and do their part to scale up adaptation finance and better mobilize private finance to massively invest in climate action.

“Countries and communities must also be able to access it – with finance flowing to identified priorities through efforts like the Adaptation Pipeline Accelerator,” Guterres said.

The UN scribe noted, as well, that loss and damage arising from the impact of climate change could no longer be swept under the rug as it is a moral imperative and a fundamental question of international solidarity and climate justice.

Those who contributed least to the climate crisis, he said were reaping the whirlwind sown by others.

“Many are blindsided by impacts for which they had no warning or means of preparation. This is why I am calling for universal early warning systems coverage within five years.

“And it is why I am asking that all governments tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies.

“Let’s redirect the money to people struggling with rising food and energy prices and to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis.

“On addressing loss and damage, this COP must agree on a clear, time-bound roadmap reflective of the scale and urgency of the challenge.

“This roadmap must deliver effective institutional arrangements for financing.

“Getting concrete results on loss and damage is a litmus test of the commitment of governments to the success of COP27,” he submitted.

Guterres, who claimed that the 8 billionth member of human family would soon be born, said climate conference was about how to answer when the baby asked what this generation did to the world and the planet when the chance surfaced. (NAN)

