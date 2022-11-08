By Victoria Ojeme

The United Kingdom has announced a £95 million funding for a new agriculture initiative in Nigeria- Propcom+, a nickname for its investment on climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly made the announcement at the ongoing climate conference, COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt and also promised a new support worth over £100 million to developing countries to deal with climate change.

Ndidiamaka Eze, Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer and Communications Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, UK High Commission in Nigeria said Propcom+ is an eight-year, UK International Climate Finance programme supporting climate resilient and sustainable agriculture.

“It will increase the incomes and climate resilience of more than 4 million men and women in Nigeria, of which 50% will be women. It will support more than 2 million women to adapt to the effects of climate change by 2030,” Eze said.

The new Propcom+ will help over 4 million Nigerians, including 2 million women, to increase productivity and adapt to the effects of climate change, while at the same time reducing emissions.

Earlier in Egypt, the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “The Glasgow Climate Pact gave the world the tools to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees and build a secure and sustainable future. Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed. The UK will continue to play a leading role in this mission. The funding we have announced will support countries which are facing the devastating impact of climate change, to adapt effectively,” James Cleverly said.

Also, UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones said “Nigeria is extremely vulnerable to climate change and land degradation. Climate risks are increasing, diminishing productive capacity, and contributing to worsening food insecurity. Farmers are on the front line and highly dependent on seasonal rainfall making them increasingly vulnerable to the changing and unpredictable climate.

“Tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is a key UK international priority and we remain committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria through the Propcom+ programme which will build on the successes and lessons from previous engagement and deliver on adaptation and resilience, and on nature for climate and people.”

“The UK is proud to support Nigeria’s climate, environment and energy ambitions in the lead up to COP27. Through programmes such as Propcom+, UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions), UKNIAF (UK-Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility), and FSD (Financial Sector Deepening) Africa, amongst others, the UK supports Nigeria on protecting and restoring nature, climate adaptation and resilience, promoting access to climate finance, clean energy, sustainable cities, infrastructure and transport.

“Under the UK’s COP Presidency, almost all developed country climate finance providers made new, forward-looking climate finance commitments, with many doubling or even quadrupling support for developing countries to take climate action,” he added.

