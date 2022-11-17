An Ecological Conservation and Indigenous Minority Rights Advocate, Ojumude Tosan Bishop, has applauded the Africa Diaspora in Climate Change Global Diplomacy indisputable contribution towards issues of climate change, stressing the need for the body to find a paradigm shift in their approach towards “telling the Africa climate change story, from the continent as well as finding Africa-based solutions, with a view to make Africans the end point beneficiaries”.

Ojumude, reportedly made the call at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Victoria Island, Lagos, while presenting a paper at the 10th Anniversary of All-African Conference of the Centre for Africa American Research Studies (CAARS), tagged: “Diaspora Africa: Peace, Security and Development”.

He noted that the “COP27 (2022 Climate Change Conference) ongoing in Egypt with Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin as her UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, should be seen as a well-laid foundation” for his proposed, “Africa Inside-Out Climate Change Approach”.

Ojumude’s projected “Africa Inside-Out Climate Change Approach”, is aimed at: “The realization of the African Union’s 2027 Continental Green Recovery Action Plan and the United Nations’ 2050 Net Zero (Race to Resilience – Race to Zero) via education/institutionalization, research, advocacy/public opinion, mentorship, partnership, and influence home government policies to focus on ecological conservation issues, in-line with the Paris Agreement”.

He also used the platform to backlash the contributory negligence of African leadership back home as it affects climate change issues, such as “the burning down of small, unlicensed refineries and crude oil vessels used for illicit bunkering operations in Niger Delta creeks, as observed recently in Warri River, disregarding the long-term health effects as well as economic and social devastation on the locals, who are minority indigenous inhabitants”.

Ojumude, called on the African Diaspora to collaborate with local climate change organs such as the Institute of Mangrove Ecology and Environmental Technology, the Ecological Conservation Club (Eco Con Club) and others in achieving the Africa Inside-out Climate Change Approach.

The conference was well attended by prominent scholars across Africa such as Prof. Amany El-Sharif of Egypt, Prof. Bakri Osma Saeed of Sudan, Dr J. Wendell Addy of Liberia, Dr. Abu Bako of Ghana, Prof. Alexandra Esimaje, Mr. Okechukwu Anyanwu and the Director-General of CAARS, Prof. Nnamdi Nwaodu.

