Ibori

By Dapo Akinrefon

As the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) Session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, kicks off this week in Egypt, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, on Monday, urged world leaders to achieve a zero-carbon future for all.

More than 120 world leaders are presently at the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Ibori said the world is now living with the devastating effects of climate change adding that urgent action must be taken to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The former governor wrote: “As world leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt for the 27th Climate Change Conference, it is imperative that they make concerted efforts towards achieving a zero-carbon future for all.

“The impact of climate change cannot be overemphasized as we now live with its devastating effects. The world must decide to accelerate its action plan towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

