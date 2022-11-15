By Godwin Oritse
THE Pan-African Climate Climate Justice Alliance,PACJA, has condemned the decision to drop the loss and damage negotiation for African nations proposed for the ongoing Conference of the Parties United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change otherwise known as COP27 currently taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
The protest which is took place on the sidelines of meeting was spear headed by PACJA’s Executive Director, Dr. Mithika Mwenda caused a bit of stir as participants from across the African Continent joined the protest to drive home their angst against the to drop negotiations on loss and damage.
According to Dr. Mwenda, the decision to drop negotiations on loss and damage to African nations is the biggest disappointment of COP 27 adding that over 38millions Africans are at the brink of starvation.
He said: “We are here outside the halls well ventilated. Our people are used to this sun. Our
mothers, our smallholder farmers; our fisherfolks, our young people are suffering
the impacts of the Climate change.
“We are in Africa. Those who came from South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso,
Mali, Chad, Gambia and elsewhere in Africa, came here with a lot of expectations
but the first week was a week of disappointment.
“Even at the agenda state where we decided what to discuss at the negotiations, we
lost it at that level.
“Our aspirations of the recognition of Africa as the region with special needs and
circumstances was dropped again as it happened in Glasgow at agenda state;
because Africa has no power to decide what agenda will not be there.
“We are just thinking that if they were Europe with that agenda, it would not have
been dropped. We believe, it was the United States of America which was pushing
that agenda, it wouldn’t have been dropped.
We Africans, are helpless because we could not walk out. We just accepted to listen
and to follow as followers.
“The loss and damage which is also is a manifestation of our oppression. We want
reparations and compensation for Africa because of the problems which we did not
cause.
“We are under intensive care Unit
Our women and our children, millions of them, 38 million of them in the horn of
Africa right now are facing starvation.
“We want a decision on Loss and damage so that we can get money for those people
to save lives. But as you know, the decision has been postponed until 2024.
“When it was accepted here that we are going to have discussions on Loss and
Damage, all our negotiators jumped and cerebrated. We just warned them that it
is too early to cerebrate, and it has happened, there will not be a decision (on loss
and Damage) here. It’s just the shifting of goal posts and the COP becomes endless.
“This is the time to tell the world; it is the time to tell Europe; it is the time to tell
the United States of America that Climate Change is what you are seeing here
today. This drought you are seeing here today is not going before Africa alone.
Acting on Climate Change is not a challenge to Africa; it is doing what you are
supposed to do particularly those who caused this problem. It is a matter of the
time; it will get you where you are.
“We call on the people who are here to search their consciousness and think about
their mother who cannot get food because of the lack of the rain; the women in
the DR Congo forests who have lost livelihoods because of the changing climate;
our people here in Egypt and the horn of Africa who are facing the starvation… That
is the minimum we want here… but we are not hopeful, it’s not going well; we have
to put pressure.
“We urge our northern partners, CSOs, northern media; let us talk the truth, let us
join efforts, let us not have changing tactics and shifting goal posts; let’s not divert, we are here because of climate justice.”