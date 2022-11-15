By Godwin Oritse





THE Pan-African Climate Climate Justice Alliance,PACJA, has condemned the decision to drop the loss and damage negotiation for African nations proposed for the ongoing Conference of the Parties United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change otherwise known as COP27 currently taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.



The protest which is took place on the sidelines of meeting was spear headed by PACJA’s Executive Director, Dr. Mithika Mwenda caused a bit of stir as participants from across the African Continent joined the protest to drive home their angst against the to drop negotiations on loss and damage.



According to Dr. Mwenda, the decision to drop negotiations on loss and damage to African nations is the biggest disappointment of COP 27 adding that over 38millions Africans are at the brink of starvation.



He said: “We are here outside the halls well ventilated. Our people are used to this sun. Our

mothers, our smallholder farmers; our fisherfolks, our young people are suffering

the impacts of the Climate change.



“We are in Africa. Those who came from South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso,

Mali, Chad, Gambia and elsewhere in Africa, came here with a lot of expectations

but the first week was a week of disappointment.



“Even at the agenda state where we decided what to discuss at the negotiations, we

lost it at that level.



“Our aspirations of the recognition of Africa as the region with special needs and

circumstances was dropped again as it happened in Glasgow at agenda state;

because Africa has no power to decide what agenda will not be there.



“We are just thinking that if they were Europe with that agenda, it would not have

been dropped. We believe, it was the United States of America which was pushing

that agenda, it wouldn’t have been dropped.



We Africans, are helpless because we could not walk out. We just accepted to listen

and to follow as followers.

“The loss and damage which is also is a manifestation of our oppression. We want

reparations and compensation for Africa because of the problems which we did not

cause.



“We are under intensive care Unit





Our women and our children, millions of them, 38 million of them in the horn of

Africa right now are facing starvation.



“We want a decision on Loss and damage so that we can get money for those people

to save lives. But as you know, the decision has been postponed until 2024.

“When it was accepted here that we are going to have discussions on Loss and

Damage, all our negotiators jumped and cerebrated. We just warned them that it

is too early to cerebrate, and it has happened, there will not be a decision (on loss

and Damage) here. It’s just the shifting of goal posts and the COP becomes endless.

“This is the time to tell the world; it is the time to tell Europe; it is the time to tell

the United States of America that Climate Change is what you are seeing here

today. This drought you are seeing here today is not going before Africa alone.

Acting on Climate Change is not a challenge to Africa; it is doing what you are

supposed to do particularly those who caused this problem. It is a matter of the

time; it will get you where you are.



“We call on the people who are here to search their consciousness and think about

their mother who cannot get food because of the lack of the rain; the women in

the DR Congo forests who have lost livelihoods because of the changing climate;

our people here in Egypt and the horn of Africa who are facing the starvation… That

is the minimum we want here… but we are not hopeful, it’s not going well; we have

to put pressure.



“We urge our northern partners, CSOs, northern media; let us talk the truth, let us

join efforts, let us not have changing tactics and shifting goal posts; let’s not divert, we are here because of climate justice.”

