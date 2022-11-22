...Says addressing climate change crucial to sustainable development, youths’ future

APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Isreal, has tasked the global north, including Europe and America, on the need to show serious commitment to climate funding obligations in Africa if the continent must meet the goals set on emissions and other actions identified to address the problem of the harmful increase in the temperature of the planet.

He issued the challenge during a session at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egpyt.

Stressing the grave danger of ignoring the challenge of climate change to protect the future of young people and achieve sustainable development, Isreal said: “Africa, including my home country, Nigeria, has contributed so little to this problem, but we are left to bear the worst brunt. We are witnessing record droughts, flooding, and other environmental disasters all linked to the warming climate.”

“On top of that, we are asked to sacrifice growth opportunities and neglect satisfying pressing national needs in the interest of the planet even if those making the demand, the same people with a more significant share of responsibility for the problem, are dodging their obligations, especially financing the gaps the shifts they are demanding will cause.”

Israel maintained that the All Progressives Congress, APC, appreciates the impact of climate change on the future and sustainable development, particularly as Nigeria continues to count the loss of the devastating floods witnessed in several parts of the country this year due, primarily, to worsening rainfalls and weather conditions.

“I have been to numerous states in Nigeria where climate change has resulted in devastating floods, to witness, first-hand, the extent of the damage recorded. Many farmers have lost their means of livelihood and other families are now displaced because their homes are submerged in water. This is a challenge we take seriously as a ruling party in charge of the government. We understand that solving it is crucial to our ambition to guarantee our youths a safe and prosperous future,” he said.

He stressed that much is hinged on the West taking its obligation seriously, including the $100 billion annual investment promised by the bloc to fund climate actions in Africa.

“The West must take the lead on this issue. That’s the quickest and most effective path forward. We share the objective of protecting the planet and bequeathing to the future generation a safe and livable world. But we must not be made to pay the biggest price for a problem we didn’t cause. Not when those making the demands and setting the targets are quick to resort to the same actions they condemn when they feel an energy pinch. He who comes into equity must come with clean hands,” he concluded.

