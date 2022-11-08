…appeals for more funds to curb crimes

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC, Abdurasheed Bawa, Monday said he has appealed the contempt of court ruling by an FCT court on him.

It would be recalled that Justice Chizoba Oji, of the FCT High Court in a ruling held that Bawa disobeyed court order made on November 21, 2018, where it directed the commission to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to an applicant.

The court which viewed it as willful disobedience held that Bawa should be committed to Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

But reacting to a question by journalists during the 2023 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Bawa said he has filed an appeal, saying the law should be allowed to take its natural cause.

“Well, we have appealed against it, so we allow the natural course of law to take its effect”, he said.

On its budget, Bawa appealed to the committee to increase funding for EFCC to enable it fight corruption effectively.

He emphasized the need to complete its academy to properly train and retrain staff.

