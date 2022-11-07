By Emmanuel Okogba

Antonio Conte said he was disappointed by the booing from the home crowd which greeted the half-time whistle, after his side’s 1-2 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mohammed Salah scored twice as Liverpool ended a two-game winless run, even as they remain out of the Champions League qualification zone in 8th.

Although Harry Kane scored to half the scoreline, it was not enough for Spurs who have themselves been inconsistent. Conte’s men went behind as early as the 11th minute and it became an uphill task from there.

“First of all, I think we have to show in every moment great respect for our fans because they are our fans, they pay the tickets – at the same time if you ask me if I was a bit disappointed, yes,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“When you start a process you need time and patience. If we understand this time and patience, everybody is ok, otherwise we can lose the passion, the enthusiasm. I don’t see another way to the way we are doing. I can’t promise in this moment to win trophies for our fans because in this moment we are far to do it. Then if it happens, it will be a plus. I continue to ask for time and patience because we are far from other teams that are used to winning and have a squad strong to win.”

He went ahead to say, “The passion, the enthusiasm is my fuel and I need to have this, this is very, very important for me.”

