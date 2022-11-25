Babatunde Aderemi, a Professor of Church History and Missiology

Faith-based Universities in Nigeria have been encouraged to consider other religion curriculum in their religious studies department to foster religion understanding and tolerance.

Babatunde Aderemi, a Professor of Church History and Missiology, while delivering his inaugural lecture at the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state, on Thursday, said introducing inter-faith study in such universities will enable graduates of religious studies appreciate inter-faith dialogue.

According to him, The “politics of religious” education which has seen the introduction of Islamic courses in Christian Religious Studies is good as this gives students broad knowledge of other religions.

However, this development is one-sided as many Islamic Studies Department in Nigerian Universities do not offer any Christian Religious Studies courses. This imbalance should be corrected if graduates of religious studies (Christian and Islamic options) will appreciate interfaith dialogue and religious tolerance in a multi-ethnic and pluralistic society like Nigeria.

“Likewise, lack of integration of Christian mission courses in Christian Religious Studies in most Universities offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in various fields on Christian Religious Studies is a grave oversight by policy makers and curriculum developers on religious education in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He also stressed the need for review of religious studies curriculum to reflect global changes on practice and missionary service.

His words; “There is an urgent need for review of curriculum of Religious Studies in Nigeria, as some of the courses being offered are not reflective of the global migration trends which are characterised by fluidity of socio-cultural and religious ideals due to the forces of globalisation and technological advancements.

Although the introduction of new Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) is plausible, there should be more flexibility to introduce new courses relevant to the needs of employers such as churches and mission agencies.

“There is the urgent need for Christian -owned universities to initiate undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on mission or intercultural studies that will contribute significantly to the missional aspirations of their proprietors.

Although this might be quite demanding with statutory procedures of National Universities Commission, it will be supported by their proprietor(s) once the benefits that will accrue to churches are well articulated to the proprietors. Some of these programmes include Doctor of Ministry, Missiology, Intercultural Studies and a host of others”.

