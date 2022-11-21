By David Adonri

CONTRARY to the widely held impression, Nigeria is actually one of the least consuming countries in the world. The abysmal low per capita income of about USD 2,100, together with the over 100 million poor citizens living under USD 1 per day in Nigeria, attest to this fact. It is difficult to see any area of human activity where Nigeria meets the global benchmark for consumption. Consider a basic necessity like electricity.

The global benchmark for consumption stipulates 1,000 megawatts per day for every million people. Accordingly, Nigeria, with a population of about 210 million people, ought to consume about 210,000 megawatts of electricity per day, but what the country consumes per day is less than 10 megawatts from public and private generation. Many other examples abound to demonstrate that Nigeria is among the world’s least consumer of goods and services.

From the perspective of consumption levels, it is not difficult to see why the county is so poor and the majority of citizens in abject poverty. It is evident that Nigeria’s economic woes cannot be ascribed to problems associated with excessive consumption. Under consumption is a phenomenon Nigerians should actually worry about.

Every consumption is accompanied by a production. Goods and services that are consumed in an economy must be produced. Of the numerous goods and services consumed in Nigeria, very few are produced locally. In spite of the vast agricultural endowments that ought to make Nigeria an agrarian economy, very little output is generated from the country’s 34 million hectares of arable land.

Rice and wheat, which are the most consumed staple foods, are largely imported. Agriculture in Nigeria is still subsistence-based, with primitive methods and crude implements. Practically all the goods used in the education sector other than a few wooden furniture are imported. All the machinery and equipment together with their spare parts used in various sectors of the Nigerian economy are imported. Every element used in the aviation industry is imported.

All the armament and security gadgets used to provide security are imported. The list of imported consumer and capital goods is virtually endless. Coming to services, the situation is not better. The critical services that define the fourth industrial revolution, which drives the Nigerian economy, are outsourced or imported.

Without the software and hardware backbones hosted abroad, Nigeria’s ICT sector cannot function at all. Even the digital technology behind CBN’s digital currency is hosted abroad. In spite of Nigeria’s low level of consumption, even the little that is consumed does not materialise from domestic production. There is a yawning gap between what Nigeria consumes and what she produces locally.

This is the bane of the economy. With a high level of import dependence and a weak foreign income base, Nigeria’s economy will remain doomed if equilibrium is not established between consumption and domestic production. It is gratifying to note that Peter Obi has made production the centrepiece of his economic agenda if elected President of Nigeria.

Any incoming administration that fails to pursue the task of building a production based economy with iron determination, will fail woefully, like previous administrations apart from that led by Dr. Yakubu Gowon.

Building a production based economy is not a magical act. The productive economies of North America, Europe, and Asia were not built by spirits. “They were built by human beings like you and I” according to Tafa Zibiri, a senior Nigerian capital market operator. The pathways charted by advanced economies to become productive are not hidden but open for all to see and follow.

They have demonstrated that modern production is not dependent on a large population to provide cheap labour. It is driven by technology. Technology makes nations rich. That is why small technologically developed countries with less than 10 million people like Singapore, Belgium, Switzerland and others in Europe give humanitarian aid to Nigeria, whose population is about 210 million, according to Rotimi Sankore, a development economist and erudite socioeconomic analyst.

It is double jeopardy for a nation with a large population density like Nigeria to lack the technological wherewithal to manage its excessive population burden. Technology and population control are the reasons why China, with over 1 billion people, enjoys peace and prosperity today.

Surprisingly, no presidential candidate in the forthcoming election demonstrates even the minutest understanding of the fact that you cannot plan for development without population control. If Nigeria is really serious about production, first, the driving forces behind modern production must be understood to guide social and macroeconomic policy formulations.

The first and primary driver is the availability of technically skilled manpower. This goal can be achieved by building new infrastructure and adequately equipping existing infrastructure for teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across all tiers of education.

Strategies must be devised to mobilize, motivate, and retain Nigeria’s skilled manpower pool. Without technical manpower, the knowledge base required to domesticate technology will be lacking. The next driver is the development of the mining industry, not for export purposes but to provide basic ferrous and nonferrous metals for making machines in Nigeria.

From my experience in manufacturing, I tell you that it is wishful thinking to believe that Nigeria will succeed in production by depending 100 percent on imported machines and spare parts. Next to mining, is the development of the metallurgical industry for supply of ferrous and nonferrous metals to the tool and machine making industry, which must be developed to produce ‘Made in Nigeria’ machines. Machinery and equipment are needed to build heavy and light industries, along with mechanising agriculture.

Every step described above, from skilled technical manpower to machine-making capability, constitutes the engineering infrastructure, which is the backbone and foundational building block for the sustenance of the productive momentum of a virile, competitive, and domesticated economy in Nigeria.

The availability of engineering infrastructure will enable Nigeria to build secondary infrastructure (roads, rail, ports, housing, and healthcare) from start to finish from internal resources without borrowing externally or importing inputs. It will also internally give rise to the sustainable development of the electric power, energy, and chemical industries from start to finish locally.

Without engineering infrastructure, Nigeria will continue to be a perpetual importer of every aspect of technology amidst the scarcity of forex. As a result, industrialization will be imperiled, while SMEs will lack the domestic infrastructure that will aid their viability. Some aspects of Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021–2025 capture what can assist in building a production based economy, and if synthesised with the strategies canvassed in this piece, the goal of transforming the Nigerian economy from import dependent consumption to domestic production driven consumption can be realized.

