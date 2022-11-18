By Ephraim Oseji

Women in business and leadership have been charged to mentor the younger generation and share their rich experiences with them.

The charge was given at the 2022 Women Connect Summit, organised by the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network, ANWBN, and sponsored by the Development Research and Project Centre, DRPC, under the partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Developing Project, PAWED.

The theme for this year’s edition was: Women, Connect, Inspire, Influence and Innovate.

Speaking, Mrs Modupe Oyekunle, National Coordinator, ANWBN, stated that her organisation has pursued and identified ways to make the business environment better by exploring e-commerce, and advocating for issues that border on women’s empowerment and inclusion.

She said: “As we expand and move to greater heights, we are building strategic partnerships, collaboration and networking with various stakeholders on issues of women’s entrepreneurial development.”

Also speaking, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, the Executive Director of the DRPC, represented by Kareem Abdulrazak, said PAWED has worked with government and civil society to coordinate and mainstream gender in government processes for more efficient delivery of Women’s Economic Empowerment, WEE, programming.

“Therefore, while we will always be very pleased to support anything that advances women’s economic empowerment, we do hope that the outcome of this event will trigger further action from both private and policymakers on the need to prioritize WEE”, she stated.

Contributing, Ruth Agbo described rural women and farmers as drivers of the nation’s economy.

“It is important we know that these women are the drivers of the nation’s economy. A lot of these products we have enjoying today were supplied by rural women. Rural women lack so many things which are market-based. They do not have access to some facilities that are present in the urban region”, she stated while calling for a paradigm shift from the old ways of farming to mechanised farming embedded in digital technology. In her part, Sarki Sylvia Yemi, noted that any government that is ready to bring change and growth should work with women who have ideas good enough to take the country to the next level.

“As youths, it hasn’t been easy but we keep pushing. I am happy to be part of my generation and my mother’s generation. I believe we are getting somewhere. I appreciate you as mothers for opening the doors for us to see reasons why we need to come on board. We need to create more awareness and opportunities for youths.

“When we talk about empowerment, we are youths, we are strong, we have energy, we are vibrant, we have ideas. So you need to empower us. We are not coming in to compete with you, our mothers. We need you to mentor us because we cannot move without you”, she appealed.

