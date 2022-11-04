We will resist such plans by the South East Governors to further cause insecurity in our land.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI——– THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB yesterday berated southeast Governors for their alleged plan to create another security outfit in place of their Ebube Agu Security.

The pro-Biafra group said that they have been justified by the Governors that Ebubeagu was causing more security problems for South East, than solving the insecurity challenge of the zone, adding that the plan to form a new South East outfit is to cover the alleged crimes of Ebubeagu security outfit..

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “IPoB condemns Eastern Governors for plans to create another security outfit to cover murderous activities of Ebubeagu,” kicked against the plans, saying that when formed, the new one will do worst things than Ebube Agu.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, rejects the South East Governor’s plan to form another security outfit to patrol our high ways.

“We declare such plans condemnable and unacceptable because the murderous Ebubeagu they created have killed and destroyed many of our people’s lives and properties.”

The pro-Biafra group described as pathetic the inability of South East Governors to publicly demand for the unconditional release of their brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which will help to bring security in South East as criminals hiding under the crisis caused by his detention will have no hiding place again once he is released.

“Even after Appeal Court’s verdict that discharged and acquitted Mazi Kanu, South East Governors except for Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, have maintained criminal silence, instead they are hypocritically calling for a political solution without the political will to accomplish it.

“They forget that the insecurity crisis in South East was because of the criminal abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, not knowing that once he is released, the whole of South East will be calm. southeast Governors should rise and demand his release, nobody will kill them because of saying the truth.

“We already have Eastern Security Network, ESN, working day and night to secure our Region, South East Governors should support them like South West Governors are supporting Amotekun Security Network, because our gallant men and women in ESN, are paying ultimate price to keep our land safe from State-sponsored terrorists. We won’t allow another security outfit to operate here in South East.

“We want South East Governors to know that if not for ESN, by now, state sponsored terrorists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen and militias would have overun Biafra land, particularly Enugu State, were they have kilked and kidnapped many. We therefore, don’t want another security outfit within our territory to avoid confusing our ESN.

“Forming another security outfit means that the Governors have exhausted their powers with Ebubeagu and are again looking for another means of causing confusion in Biafraland. If these Governors and politicians insist on forming a rebranded Ebube Agu, that means that they are benefiting from insecurity in the Eastern Region.

“No South East governors can tell Biafrans where Ebube-Agu has protect our mothers in the farms, our sisters. IPOB members worldwide want the Eastern Governors to learn from Northern Governors whose actions are determined by their people’s wishes and demands. IPOB recognizes that they are under pressure from their masters in Abuja, but we expect them to remember that ESN has their back only if they understand. ESN has dislodged the murderous Fulani foot soldiers sent to overrun our farms.

Forming another security outfit in the region will cause confusion, anarchy, and increase criminality just like Ebubeagu did. IPOB will work against any other security outfit the Governors will create because their Ebubeagu security outfit brought destruction and criminality into our land. We won’t allow rebranding of the same murderous Ebubeagu security outfit or the disguising of criminal element.

We expected the Governors to demand for unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which will bring peace and not waste their energy and resources creating another security outfit. IPoB will never succumb to any pressure to accept any other security outfit to be used against ESN like Ebube Agu did.

“Any Biafran youth who joins the rebranded Ebubeagu which they want to use again against our people is signing his death warrant. At this point Eastern Governors should read the hand writing on the wall.

The time of deception, using bribery, and blackmail for dirty jobs to deceive our youths are over. Don’t forget that we warned you about Ebubeagu before the calamity that befell them.

“IPoB is here to protect everybody within Biafra territory. What we need at this critical time in this unholy union of death called Nigeria is our people’s support and funding for ESN not another counter security outfit. “A stitch in time saves nine” and “A word is enough for the wise”

