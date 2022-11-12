Governor Godwin Obaseki

Chief Owen Chamberlain Obaseki, JP, the Otaifoh of Uromi has congratulated Princess (Dr) R U Osula Mku-Atu on her nomination for the conferment of the Doctor of Management Sciences Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Igbinedion University, Okada., Edo state.

In his goodwill message, Chief Obaseki said, “it is with immense pride and great sense of joy that I received the nomination notice by the Igbinedion University, Okada for the conferment of the Doctor of Management Sciences Degree (Honoris Causa) on your amiable Personage, Princess (Dr) Mrs R U. Osula Mku-Atu on Saturday 12th November 2022, in recognition of your giant strides in the areas of Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy, and Humanistic ideals in Nigeria, and in the diaspora.

“From a privileged background, you have continued to chart your life’s path of greatness. Your pioneering efforts in many vital areas of public life, have opened the floodgate to free enterprise amongst our People. Indeed, your benevolence, an inherited trait from your beloved parents has endeared you to people around the country and beyond.

“You have truly redefined the true essence of humanity, with your words, and deeds. It is my utmost prayers that God Almighty, and Our Ancestors will continue to bless and elevate you, for the good of our Nation. Iyare Uvbi Osula n’ imose oghe Edohia”.



