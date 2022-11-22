By Godwin Oritse

THE Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, has concluded plans to host its annual Congress for the year just as it is set to honour the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibajo alongside the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide San Olu for their support for sub-sector of the trucking and haulage businesses.

In a statement singed by COMTUA’s National Secretary, Me. Augustine Erhabour, said that

the meeting is in collaboration with other Associations and Unions in the maritime Transport Industry adding that the at the end of the Congress, a new course will be charted for the Council for the next one year.

This year’s event, according to Erhabour, shall witness the presentation of award to dignitaries who have contributed to growth of their Business.

Some of awardees are COMTUA Awardees 2022 includes, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of one 2, Zonal Headquarters, Mr. Bode Adeleke,

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command and Hon. Shola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Transportation and other Corporate organizations.

RELATED NEWS