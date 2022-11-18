By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Nigerian Governments and organisations have been charged to continually make concerted efforts and commitments to complement the laudable interventions of the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to ensure improved livelihood, health and the general well-being of women and children in the country.

In the resolution reached yesterday at the end of a One-Day Media Dialogue with Journalists organised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, BCA, in collaboration with UNICEF on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, 2021, the participants commended the global organization for its far reaching life-changing interventions and always bringing issues that affect the general well-being of women and children to the front burner.

Part of the resolution read, “the meeting lauded UNICEF for its continued commitment to ensuring public education on the elimination of harmful practices against women and children.

“It expressed disappointment that some states have remained low in rating as it concerns exclusive breastfeeding, early attendance to antenatal services, routine immunizations as well as birth registration and called for improved compliance to reduce this gloomy picture.

“Hence government and other corporate bodies should continually complement the concerted efforts and programmes of UNICEF and others, thereby improving the welfare of women and children.

“The meeting also expressed happiness that early marriage rates have reduced from 44 to 30 percent since 2016 and urged stakeholders to sustain the tempo to ensure continued reduction.”

On mother and child mortality rate, “it noted that mortality rates would be reduced by early attendance in health facilities instead of patronising traditional heath attendants.

“It was resolved that the media should improve and increase its programmes tailored to sensitise people and institutions to understand and embrace the need to stop traditional and cultural practices inimical to the development of women and children.

“Journalists and media workers were charged to give more attention, airtime and space to issues concerning women and children. They were also urged to interpret data contextually so that the audience will understand the issues and be able to take actions for improvement.”

The meeting which was attended by Journalists and media Chief Executives drawn from 11 states in the South-South, South-East and North-Central geopolitical zones with the objective to galvanise actions, unite with government and persons in positions to take favourable action for children and women’s welfare .

“It was also meant to call the media to action and make commitments to increased reportage of children and women’s situation.”

