Invaded: St. Jude’s Catholic Church

The Parish Priest of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Eburummiri, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Victor Ishiwu, was in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly kidnapped while officiating adoration prayers.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers stormed the adoration ground after midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air.

It was further learned that the worshippers, including Fr. Ishiwu, scampered for safety and dispersed in different directions.

Read Also: PDP crisis: We’re now Integrity Group — Wike, allies

However, according to an eyewitness account, the kidnappers, who allegedly spoke pidgin English and Fulani languages trailed the cleric to the Parish House and threatened to burn church facilities if he refused to come out.

When the cleric refused to heed to their warning, the kidnappers allegedly forced themselves into the Parish House through the church chapel, which they cut open.

They gained access and whisked the cleric to an unknown destination.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said he was yet to receive detailed report on the incident.

“I am not yet in receipt of detail report of such incident please,” he said.

RELATED NEWS