By Moses Nosike

Marvin Lucky is the head of Procold Brand in West Africa. In this interview, he speaks on the need for Nigerians to be educated on how to identify quality medicine for their better health through the help of drug administrators and medical practitioners. Excerpts:

Due to the change in weather and flooding that had ravaged many communities in Nigeria, many are exposed to cold and catarrh, how did Procold become a household brand for cold and catarrh for so long?

Procold has been established for more than 35 years and I know, we bring such a phenomenon and heritage brand along from generation to generation. I am personally grateful to be a part of Procold as we keep giving the best to all families. Moreover, we never thank you all enough for your strong belief in Procold.

We understand that you are collaborating with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, how did this start?

As the number one brand for cold and catarrh in Nigeria for so many years, we understand that we have reached a certain level of achievement in the market. However, we still strive for the best to retain the trust in every heart of Nigerians. We believe that collaborating with Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, is the highest achievement of any pharmaceutical brands in Nigeria and we are honoured with this collaboration.

With the partnership, what should Nigerians expect?

We would expect Nigerians to be more aware of the medicine they consume. It is not limited to cold medicine, but any medicine as a whole. The commitment from Procold is not only to provide the best product for every Nigerian household, but also to educate them on how they pick an original, authentic, and high-quality medicine for their better health. This is a goal tied to education, information and knowledge sharing which would help consumers and drug administrators, like the medical practitioners.

What is the aim of the partnership with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria?

Over the years, we have noticed the increased rate of wrong drug usage, drug abuse, as well as fake products usage among different strata of the population. Having observed this menace in the society, we initiated a discussion with Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and eventually we found our common ground through partnership and corporate social responsibilities to address these challenges, acknowledging the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) as a body of professional ethics and discipline.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) is an association hinged with the moral compass for professionalism, discipline with the means to enhance the interest and image of the profession as precise and concise information is published for public interest and knowledge consumption. To this end, Procold has partnered with The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to propagate adequate information to help consumers use original and effective drugs in the right proportion.

Can you make an instance of using original and effective drugs in the right proportion?

One example that we found in the society is that it is common for Nigerians to jump into conclusion to malaria sickness whenever they get symptoms like cold, fever, and fatigue sensation without a proper medical check. We Know that those symptoms might lead us to malaria, but we also need to understand that common colds also have those similar symptoms. Procold has been encouraging people to really have a proper health check of the symptoms: consult pharmacists or doctors. If needed, go for blood tests. The bottom line is, we need to choose the right medicine. Taking the wrong medicine might give you side effects, such as liver or kidney dysfunction.

Are there modalities put in place to checkmate the effectiveness of drug usage?

Checkmating drug abuse and its effectiveness is essential to our existence in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry, and we have some ways to help bring an end to fake drugs and drug abuse. Some of these include sampling opinions on the need for appropriate drug intake, providing educational materials on why to use only original and prescribed drugs. This would be championed using the #originalmovement conversation across various platforms.

How important is the #Original Movement to Procold?

Procold #OriginalMovement is a means to educate and enlighten the general public on the need to use only original, medically tested and prescribed drugs. Having noticed the dangers posed by the consumption of harmful drugs and adverse effects of fake drugs, at Procold, we are driven by a safe and healthy nation and would exploit all means to ensure drug-use safety and healthy populace.

With the challenges faced concerning Me-Too brands of cold remedy, how has Procold managed these scenarios?

Keeping drug safety at the forefront is one of the most challenging tasks in the pharmaceutical industry, Procold has ensured that appropriate information about the drug composition is highlighted and made common knowledge to avoid adverse effects and to provide drug consumers with pertinent information. Procold, itself, is manufactured and distributed by Orange Drugs Limited as you will find all information on the pack.

How would you describe the relationship between the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and Procold?

This, I would say, is mutually beneficial and a relationship meant for growth. PSN aims to ensure that every Nigerian gets the best possible care when it comes to health.

However, Procold is dedicated to offering customers the best in pharmaceutical products and markets the original and effective cold medicine brand. Understanding this, both PSN and Procold have a fruitful synergy.

For over 35 years how were you able to sustain this?

We can attribute this to our constant innovation and improvement of drug composition, our relationship with our consumers and involvement in a number of corporate social activities which endear us to our consumers as we are interested in their health and wellness for a safe and healthy society. We know it is not an easy feat, but Procold is proud to always be a part of the better health of Nigeria and Nigerians.

RELATED NEWS