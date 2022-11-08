By Japhet Davidson

“Finally, I am glad we are here”. These were the words of the Executive Director of Life In My City Art Festival, LIMCAF, Mr. Kevin Ejiofor during the award night.

After, what can be described as a momentary break for two years, courtesy of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of Ejiofor and others, especially the upcoming artists that look forward for the return of LIMCAF were skeptical of when it will return.

Year 2022 signaled the return of the longest lasting art festival in Nigeria as eminent personalities, artists, family and friends of LLIMCAF converged at the International Conference Centre, IMT Enugu for the 15th edition of LIMCAF 2022 award night.

The event which was chaired by Elder U. K. Eke lived up to expectation as it opened another window for about 100 upcoming artists as their works were displayed to the public and viewed by people from all walks of life. A preview of the works showed a level of improvement in the works as the whole artistic trend in the world were well represented in the festival.

It was also a night of entertainment as the Akalaka dance group showed the class they were made of with a scintillating display of cultural dance at its best. They were followed by Odinaka and friend who spoke to the audience with the piano. Another magic moment of the night was when one of the finalists, Adedayo drew the chairman of the occasion in two minutes and presented it to the elated chairman.

For the 100 selected works that made it to the finals, it was a night of high hope and suspense as almost all of them wanted to be winner, but only six people would go home with category prizes while one would be declared as the overall winner. And as expected, the names of the best 25 were called up on the stage where 14 people received consolation prizes, while five clinched the category prizes, five got endowed prizes and last green bottle standing at the end, Samson Ejiofor from Enugu zone, a 2016 UNN Fine and Applied Arts graduate was announced as the overall winner the 2022 LIMCAF overall winner, carting home the N500,000 cash prize and a trip to Dakar art in 2023 with his piece, Cold Mineral, Cold water, Sculpture (Installation).

For Ejiofor, it was a dream come true. His ultimate dream was to emerge as the overall winner of the LIMCAF competition. After, seven attempts in which he won the prize for the best Sculpture installation in 2019, that qualified him for a trip to Dakar art Bienalle art exhibition in Senegal in 2022. He was not satisfied, he continued to press on as his dream was to be announced as the overall winner and that dream was realised last week when against all odds Ejiofor Samson emerged as the 2022 LIMCAF overall winner, carting home the N500,000 cash prize and a trip to Dakar art in 2023.

Speaking during the presentation, Ejiofor who could not hold his joy sang Tenni’s song, “if you struggle, you can be what you want to be…”, thanked the organisers of LIMCAF for the opportunity and their role towards the promotion of arts in Nigeria. “I am glad that I won, it has not been easy. This is the seventh time that I am participating, but I am very happy for today.” To the youths, he advised them not to give up, as consistency is the watch word.

The category winners were, Nnamdi Hector from Enugu zone who took the painting and mixed media. Abiodun Emmanuel from Ibadan zone won Textile and Fashion; Best in Ceramics went to Joy Joseph Oyiri from Ondo zone; Adebayo Segun from Abuja zone was best in Photography/video category and Idowu Abayomi for Graphics and Digital.

The winners for the endowed prizes were: Adedayo Julius Ajibade for Lawrence Agada prize for most promising artist; Essang Ettim Effiong, for Mfom Usoro prize for best entry from Uyo zone; Mbaeri Stephen for Dr Pius Okigbo prize for technical proficiency; Atere Olubunmi for Justice Anthony Aniagolo prize for originality; while Odo Chiagekwe for Vin Martin Obiora Iloh best entry from Enugu.

Apart from the contestants, three schools were presented with awards, while the children who excelled during the workshop received prizes too.

Earlier, the chairman of LIMCAF board, Elder E, U. Uka commended the members of the board for their doggedness. He described 2022 as a very remarkable year for LIMCAF family as 18 past winners went to Dakar Art Biennale courtesy of Al Anatusui where they received international exposure.

On his part, the chairman of the event, Elder U. K. Eke commended the organisers for providing the young ones the platform to express their creativity and talent. He appealed to other bodies to appreciate the raw talents and support them to excel in their choosing fields.

Also speaking, His Royal majesty, Igwe Nnemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha paid glowing tribute to the organisers for making it the longest art festival in Nigeria and urged them to take the festival outside Nigeria.

It was commendation galore for the organisers from the other speakers like the Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi represented by Chidi Nnanyelugo, Commissioner for lands, the major sponsors, Mr Denis Okoro for MTN Foundation and Mr Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima of Ford Foundation and others.

