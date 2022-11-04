By Victoria Ojeme

Friends of the Earth – Africa (FoE-Africa), a coalition of indigenous people in the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has filed an eight point petition against multinational agro-industrial companies operating in the region for land grabbing and violating human rights.

The petition was filed at the 73rd Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) in the Gambia.

Rita Uwaka, the coordinator of Friends of the Earth – Africa told newsmen that the FoEA had stepped up efforts in fighting against the violation of rights of community in the region by multinationals.

The resolutions according to her are geared towards finding solutions to the increasing rate of social, environmental and gender violations connected to land grabs and deforestation for industrial plantation expansion by agro-commodities companies in Africa.

The rights violations have grave impacts on local communities, forest dependent peoples, small holder farmers with aggravated consequences on women and their families.

It observed that millions of Africans experience adverse impacts by industrial monoculture plantations, consisting of crops such as oil palm, timber among others.

FoE-Africa asserts that those defending the rights of these impacted communities have also not been left out of the brutalities as they become targets for attack for resisting injustice and speaking truth to power.

The organization recalled that the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights mandate to promote and protect human and peoples’ rights in Africa under the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (African Charter), recognizes the rights of forest dependent peoples and local communities impacted by large scale agro-commodities expansion.

According to her, Friends of the Earth-Africa (FoEA) in the resolution through the NGO Forum, therefore called on African Commission to have its institutions, such as the working group on extractive industries, environment and human rights, conduct a research to address the adverse impacts of large scale monoculture plantations in Africa, including country visits to heavily impacted countries and communities.

“Ensure that the perpetrators of deforestation and related human rights violations, including transnational companies and their financiers, are held accountable for their inputs and do not continue their practices with impunity.

“Provide assistance to authorities to implement a moratorium on the expansion of land based concessions for monoculture plantations that lead to deforestation, biodiversity loss and related human rights violations.

“Support authorities to install programmes that promote agroecology and family farming, a community based agriculture devoid of chemical use and community forest management methods, including providing access to finance for small holders.”

FoEA, she said, also urged the commission to halt the criminalization and harassment of Environmental Human Rights defenders including Women Environmental rights defenders and provide access to justice for defenders and affected indigenous people and local communities.

“Also respect the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities to land including women’s access and ownership rights to land in Africa and protect and restore the environment.

“Ensue that the ACHPRs considers the annual conduct of human rights and environmental audits within member states.

“Encourage African government and the African Union to engage proactively in the process towards a strong and effective UN Binding Treaty on transnational corporations and human rights, in order to stop corporate impunity and hold corporations accountable including agro-commodities companies for their environmental and human rights violations in Africa.”

