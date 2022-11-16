By Efosa Taiwo
With 832 players to compete at the World Cup, they are all coming from different football teams they ply their trade at scattered across the various continents in the World.
Vanguard Sports takes a look at the teams with the highest number of players going to the World Cup.
Bayern Munich: 17 players
Manchester City, Barcelona: 16 players
Al-Sadd: 15 players
Manchester United: 14 players
Real Madrid: 13 players
Chelsea, Al-Hilal: 12 players
Tottenham Hotspurs, PSG, Dortmund, Juventus, Ajax, Atletico Madrid: 11 players
Arsenal, Sevilla: 10 players