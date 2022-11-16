By Efosa Taiwo

With 832 players to compete at the World Cup, they are all coming from different football teams they ply their trade at scattered across the various continents in the World.

Vanguard Sports takes a look at the teams with the highest number of players going to the World Cup.

Bayern Munich: 17 players

Manchester City, Barcelona: 16 players

Al-Sadd: 15 players

Manchester United: 14 players

Real Madrid: 13 players

Chelsea, Al-Hilal: 12 players

Tottenham Hotspurs, PSG, Dortmund, Juventus, Ajax, Atletico Madrid: 11 players

Arsenal, Sevilla: 10 players

