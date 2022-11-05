By Biodun Busari

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Monday, inaugurate the election petition tribunal that would settle appeals that may arise from the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Director of Information and Press of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Akande, the event is slated for Andrews Obaseki Auditorium at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

Over 400 Judges from States and Federal High Courts have been carefully nominated by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongbam to serve on the panel.

He explained that Andrews Otutu Obaseki Auditorium of NJI was considered in view of the large number of the tribunal members being expected to grace the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 9 am.

