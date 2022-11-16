A civil servant, Mr Nnadi Onu, on Wednesday prayed a court to grant his divorce prayer on grounds that his estranged wife, Ogechukwu accused him of wanting to use her for ”ritual”.

In his divorce petition in a Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja,Onu said:”I don’t know why she is accusing me of this kind of thing.

”This shows there is no more trust between us,” he told the court.

The petitioner told the court that his wife also threatened to poison him, saying, “shortly after that treat, I fell sick and was diagnosed of food poison.

He also told the court that his wife was disrespectful, violent and often comes to his office to embarrass him.

”She is so disrespectful. My family members no longer visit me, so I moved out. It is on these grounds that I seek dissolution of this marriage,” he said.

Ogechukwu, however, denied the allegations.

After listening to the coulpe’s submissions, the Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until Nov. 21, for hearing. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS