By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, annual National Conference and Workshop is scheduled to hold on November 3 in Lagos with the theme: “Manufacturing: Despite FX and Energy crisis.”

In a statement, Chairman of CICAN, Mr. Charles Okonji, said that the theme was carefully selected to address and proffer solutions to the challenges of FX scarcity and the high cost of fuel coupled with the high electricity tariffs.

Okonji said: “We chose the theme knowing the plights of local manufacturers who now have to rely on the parallel market to source for FX at a high rate.

” FX had been exchanging for between N500 to N740 to $1 since the beginning of this year, as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN is unable to meet demands at the official window.

” The impact of the Russia and Ukraine war led to diesel being sold for as much as N700 to N900 a liter as against N200 to N300, before the war.

“To this end, CICAN is assembling government officials, manufacturers, dons, experts from different fields, businessmen, and women to brainstorm and proffer ways on how local manufacturers can cope with the current situation in the country,” he said.

However, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, Would be the guest of honor while the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, is the special guest of honour.

The keynote would be delivered by the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir.

The association said prominent Nigerians and firms would be honored for their various efforts towards moving the country forward including Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo – Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart Prince Dapo Abiodun.

